RG Kar rape-murder: Junior doctors to defy SC order, continue cease-work

The protesting junior doctors in West Bengal have said they will continue their cease-work to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered, despite the Supreme Court directing them to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday (September 10).

Demanding the resignation of the health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the striking medics said on Monday evening that they would also take out a rally to Swasthya Bhavan — the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake — on Tuesday noon.

Rally to health department HQ

“Our demands are unfulfilled and justice has not been meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the cease-work. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors told news agency PTI after their governing body meeting in Kolkata.

The junior doctors have been observing cease-work at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now.

9-9-9 rally

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the striking medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government. The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work.

On Monday evening, more rallies were taken out in different parts of the metropolis as part of an event termed “9-9-9”, with people assembling for nine minutes when the clock struck 9, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor.

Nine minutes of tribute

Singing the national anthem, hundreds gathered for nine minutes at Shyambazar, Esplanade, New Town, Jadavpur 8B terminus, apart from Bally and Mandirtala in neighbouring Howrah town.

“We have symbolically named the protest ‘9-9-9’... The brutal attack on our sister took place on August 9, exactly one month back. All we seek is justice for her,” Ushashi Dey, a protesting college student at Jadavpur, said.

Call for justice

The protesters also displayed mobile flash lights for nine minutes and shouted slogans, demanding punishment for the culprits.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

(With agency inputs)