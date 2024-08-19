RG Kar rape-murder: Governor calls urgent meet; to provide update on action taken

Following an open letter by AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called an emergency meeting of representatives from a cross-section of the Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Governor’s message

“HG’s (Honourable governor) swift action on the letter from Shri Harbhajan Singh expressing his anguish over the tragic incident which took place in R.G. Kar Medical College. HG has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of the Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to take stock of their opinion in this regard,” the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata posted on X.

“HG will be addressing Shri Harbhajan Singh on the action taken and proposed to be taken. HG expressed his solidarity with the civil society all over India who have expressed their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government in the matter,” it added.