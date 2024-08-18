RG Kar rape-murder: Cops summon ex-BJP MP, 2 doctors for ‘revealing victim’s identity’

Kolkata Police have reportedly issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the young postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Apart from these three, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, an officer told news agency PTI.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami have been asked to appear at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, the officer told PTI. They have been accused of revealing the victim’s identity and spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

Doctors react

Renowned cardiologist Dr Sarkar said he has received the summons. “Yes, I have received the summons. But at the moment, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata Police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally... maybe because of that,” Sarkar told PTI.

Dr Goswami, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Purba Bardhaman district, said he is yet to receive any summons. “I do not know why Kolkata Police will issue summons to me when they are not investigating the case. I have been saying that I will cooperate with the probe in every possible manner. I didn’t reveal the identity of the victim or spread any rumour,” he told PTI.

“Want justice for girl”

Chatterjee, the former BJP MP of Hooghly constituency, also said she has not received any summons yet. “It would have been better if they [Kolkata Police] had shown the same promptness while investigating the case. Everyone wants justice for the girl,” she said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, during a press conference on Friday, said there has been a lot of rumour-mongering, which has affected their investigation and posed a threat to law and order.

(With agency inputs)