RG Kar rape-murder | CBI scanner on room near crime scene: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly focusing its attention on a few rooms in the chest medicine department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, next to the seminar room in which the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found on August 9. One of them has particularly grabbed their attention.

The rooms reportedly include the one next to the seminar room and a washroom, both of which had been partly demolished in the name of renovation right after the horrific incident. First the rape-murder and then the demolition invited widespread protests across the city, which are continuing even today.

Lens on an inner room

However, according to a report by ABP Online, it is another room further inside that has particularly attracted the attention of the sleuths. This room, which was left touched in the demolition bid, is reportedly used to carry out medical tests and examinations of patients. Though no patient is admitted there, it houses hospital beds, possibly to facilitate the tests.

The CBI investigators reportedly believe that this room may hold some clues to the crime. A section of them is not even ruling out the possibility of the crime being committed in that room and the body being later shifted to the seminar room, says the ABP Online report.

Bid to gather more data

The sleuths reportedly told the portal that on the night of August 8, the deceased doctor and several other junior doctors visited that inner room. The agency has reportedly figured this out from their mobile phone data. The investigators are now reportedly trying to find out more about how long the deceased doctor spent in that inner room and who were there with her.

Though it has been widely alleged that the room adjacent to the seminar room and the washroom were being demolished to wipe out evidence, CBI sleuths have reportedly not found any clue to suggest that the deceased doctor spent any time in that room. However, they have not ruled out the possibility of an attempt to erase evidence through the demolition job.

Gathering credible evidence

Nevertheless, the investigators told the portal that with the help of advanced technology, they can bring the truth to light. Immediately after taking charge of the case, they used 3D scanners and videography equipment to scan the seminar room, the adjacent rooms, and other areas of the chest medicine department meticulously.

What is also being investigated is the presence of several senior doctors and lawyers on the crime scene even before the arrival of the parents of the deceased. According to the portal, a CBI officer said the possible course of events on that fateful night is now more or less clear to them. What they are doing now is gathering evidence that will be acceptable in a court of law.