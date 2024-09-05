RG Kar rape-murder: Actor Rituparna Sengupta heckled, pushed by protesters

Things have not gone well for Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta ever since she decided to protest against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

First, she was mercilessly trolled for posting a video of her symbolic protest online. Then, she was heckled and forced to leave by a section of protesters at the Shyambazar five-point crossing during the “Reclaim the Night” protest on September 4.

Actor pushed out of protest spot

As soon as it was announced that the National Award-winning actor was about to join the protest, a section of the crowd began raising “go back” slogans. The actor was allegedly pushed and shoved and forced to leave in a huff. The protesters allegedly even thumped her car.

Sengupta told India Today that these “protesters” were drunk and what they did can only be described as “hooliganism”. She said she had gone to the protest site to express her agony, just like everyone else. But the large group “appeared out of nowhere” and started pushing her, she said.