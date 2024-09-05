RG Kar rape-murder: Actor Rituparna Sengupta heckled, pushed by protesters
As soon as it was announced that the National Award-winning actor was about to join the protest, a section of the crowd began raising “go back” slogans
Things have not gone well for Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta ever since she decided to protest against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
First, she was mercilessly trolled for posting a video of her symbolic protest online. Then, she was heckled and forced to leave by a section of protesters at the Shyambazar five-point crossing during the “Reclaim the Night” protest on September 4.
Actor pushed out of protest spot
As soon as it was announced that the National Award-winning actor was about to join the protest, a section of the crowd began raising “go back” slogans. The actor was allegedly pushed and shoved and forced to leave in a huff. The protesters allegedly even thumped her car.
Sengupta told India Today that these “protesters” were drunk and what they did can only be described as “hooliganism”. She said she had gone to the protest site to express her agony, just like everyone else. But the large group “appeared out of nowhere” and started pushing her, she said.
Trolled for video earlier
Sengupta was severely trolled earlier for posting a video of her symbolic protest. She was seen “blowing” a “jalashankha” — a small conch shell that cannot be blown like the bigger ones but is used only in pujas in Bengal — as the sound of a conch shell played in the background. She took the video down after being ridiculed.
Protests continue
Protests have continued across Kolkata and the districts ever since the horrific rape-murder incident rocked the state nearly a month ago. After the first “Reclaim the Night” protest received tremendous response on the night of August 14, the second one was held on September 4.
Thousands of women and men, holding candles and national flags, marched at midnight, demanding justice for the trainee doctor. Many of those who remained at home switched off their lights from 9 pm to 10 pm and lit a candle as a form of symbolic protest.