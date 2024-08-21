RG Kar rape-murder accused visited brothels on night of crime: Reports

The suspect arrested for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata visited two brothels on the night he allegedly committed the gruesome crime that has sparked nationwide protests.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, allegedly went to Sonagachi on August 8 night, drank alcohol and went to two brothels, media reports said.

Roy then returned to the hospital after midnight. He was arrested based on CCTV footage in which he was seen entering and leaving the seminar hall where the 31-year-old junior doctor was asleep.

Police officer quizzed

For a second day in a row, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Anup Dutta, an assistant sub-inspector and a member of the Kolkata Police welfare board for his proximity to Roy.

CBI officers believe it was this proximity that helped Roy enjoy free access to the police barracks where he stayed and to an institution like RG Kar hospital.

Probing financial irregularities

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has formed a SIT to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital when it was headed by principal Sandip Ghosh.

The officers spoke to former deputy superintendent of the college, Dr Akhtar Ali, who had complained earlier about the financial irregularities.

The horrific crime has led to protests all over the country.

CISF deployed in hospital

On Wednesday, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team visited the state-run medical establishment and inspected the security arrangements.



The officials talked to the police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.



The team’s visit followed observations by the Supreme Court, which criticised the government for not preventing a mob from entering the college and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store besides damaging CCTV cameras on August 15.

SC order

The apex court on Tuesday ordered the deployment of the CISF at the college to enable doctors to resume work.