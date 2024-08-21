RG Kar rape-murder: Accused Roy’s polygraph test put off after CBI’s court no-show

The polygraph test on the prime accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder case, Sanjay Roy, was postponed after the CBI failed to produce him in court for the mandatory consent on Tuesday (August 20).

The CBI reportedly told the court that Roy’s safety and security on the way to the court was a concern.

The legalities involving the procedure makes it mandatory for the accused to be explained about the physical, emotional, and legal implications of the test. It needs the person’s consent to be recorded before a judicial magistrate, and a lawyer must represent the accused him during the hearing.

No hearing

Since none of the lawyers at Sealdah court agreed to represent Roy, the court on Monday appointed a lawyer for him from the state’s Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS). Saurabh Bandyopadhyay, the chief of LADCS, North 24-Parganas, confirmed to TOI that no hearing had taken place even though a CBI team was present at the court since Tuesday morning.

Bandyopadhyay also told TOI that they would appear for Roy on August 23. Kabita Sarkar, an LADCS lawyer said they were yet to even meet Roy.

The CBI has reportedly not ruled out the presence of more than one perpetrator. The agency sleuths apparently believe that the force with which the woman was assaulted and other circumstantial evidence gives rise to the possibility of the presence of more people.