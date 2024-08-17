RG Kar rape-murder | ‘150 gm semen’, ‘TMC leader’s son’: How true are these 5 claims?

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case has been marred as much by allegations of a tardy and botched-up probe as it has been by the countless rumours and speculations that have been shared and reshared with a vengeance on social media.

In one audio clip — which has now been removed after Kolkata Police cracked down on social media users for spreading misinformation — a woman, purportedly an RG Kar insider, can be heard saying in an apparent “conversation” that seven or eight interns of the hospital were involved in the murder, and Sanjay Roy, the arrested civic volunteer, was manipulated into committing the rape after the death. Interestingly, only one person could be heard in the entire voice clip, as if it was a monologue, though she pretended to be speaking to another person. The post was liked and shared by thousands on Facebook.

In the same vein, other social media users have shared and reshared posts claiming that multiple people raped the woman. None of these claims have been backed by any evidence so far even though a large number of Kolkatans believe these to be true. Even media houses have fallen for at least one of these speculations and reported on it in detail. Over the past few days, Kolkata Police and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra have finally taken the initiative to bust some of these rumours. Here are five myths busted in the RG Kar hospital case:

1. The alleged involvement of a TMC minister’s son

Since the very beginning, rumours spread like wildfire on social media that the hospital, state government, and police were “trying to shield” Subhadip Singh Mahapatra, an intern at RG Kar Medical College and the “son of minister Soumen Mahapatra”.

First, Subhadip Singh Mahapatra is not Soumen Mahapatra’s son. The former minister and current MLA clarified to the media days back that his son’s name is Bodhisattwa Mahapatra who is currently the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) in Panskura, Midnapore East. He has nothing to do with RG Kar hospital, and he interned at SSKM Hospital way back in 2017. His mother Sumana also told the press that he was with his pregnant wife at Apollo Hospitals when the crime took place.

Second, Subhadip Singh Mahapatra, the intern who has been widely blamed, is the son of Prabir Singh Mahapatra, a primary school teacher In Bankura district. Subhadip is indeed an intern at RG Kar hospital and he has been questioned by the police, too. Ne never “went missing”, as it was rumoured. Prabir Singh Mahapatra has now lodged a complaint with Bankura’s Sarenga Police Station against the misinformation being spread about his son along with his photo.

2. Autopsy revealing “150 gm of semen” in the deceased doctor’s body

A reputable media house was the first to run this story along with a doctor’s opinion, who reportedly said the autopsy had revealed 151 gm of liquid in the vaginal swab, which “cannot be of one person” and suggested the “involvement of multiple people”.

Before long, other media houses, too, went with the story, though many changed “150 gm” to “150 mg”. It was also reported that the woman’s parents, in their complaint in Calcutta High Court, mentioned “150 mg” as the amount of semen in the woman’s body, which they claimed could not be of one person.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has busted the myth over the “150 gm semen” in an X post. She clarified that first, any fluid, such as semen, is measured in millilitres (ml) and not in gram or milligram (mg). Second the “150 gm” figure mentioned in the autopsy is the weight of the woman’s internal and external genitalia, just like the measurements and weights of all organs given in an autopsy.

Kolkata Police has also repeatedly maintained that the number of men whose semen is present in a sample cannot be estimated with the naked eye or with this kind of speculation.

Since a lot of people even believe that the autopsy report was “fake”, Moitra clarified that the entire process was videographed and carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate, three doctors as witnesses, and the woman’s family. “It was not possible to tamper with anything,” she said.