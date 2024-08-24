RG Kar hospital rape-murder: Prime accused, 6 others take polygraph test

The polygraph test — popularly known as the lie-detector test — on the main accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and six others were carried out on Saturday (August 24) evening.

The polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, was conducted in the prison where he is lodged. The others underwent the test at the agency’s office in Kolkata.

The six others

The six others include former principal Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty on the night of the incident, and a civic volunteer. Two of the doctors are first-year postgraduate trainees, whose fingerprints the investigators apparently found in the seminar hall of the hospital where the medic’s body was found, an official told news agency PTI.

Ghosh arrived at the CBI’s office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Saturday morning for the ninth consecutive day, and was then taken for the test, the officials told PTI.

A team of polygraph specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi have flown to Kolkata to conduct these tests.

Case so far

The CBI told the Supreme Court on Thursday that there was an attempt to cover up the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor by the local police, as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

The trainee doctor’s body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the chest medicine department on the morning of August 9. Roy was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, and the latter started its investigation on August 14.

(With agency inputs)