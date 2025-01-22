RG Kar case: CBI opposes West Bengal’s plea in HC against life-term

The CBI on Wednesday opposed the West Bengal government’s move challenging as inadequate the life imprisonment awarded to a man who raped and murdered a doctor in Kolkata.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Calcutta High Court that only the prosecuting agency had the authority to challenge a sentence pronounced by a judge.

“Only the prosecuting agency can challenge the sentence on grounds of inadequacy,” deputy solicitor general Rajdeep Majumdar, who appeared for the CBI, told justices Debangshu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi.

Majumdar added that the state government cannot file an appeal in the matter since the matter was probed by the CBI.

The High Court said it would hear the CBI, the victim's family and the convict before deciding on the admission of an appeal filed by the state government. The court said it will hear the matter of January 27.

‘Inadequate punishment’

A court on Monday sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life for the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024.

Seeking capital punishment for Roy, the state's advocate general Kishore Dutta stated that the life sentence to the convict till the end of his natural life was inadequate.

Dutta said the Kolkata Police had initially investigated the rape-murder case before the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the CBI. “Law and order is under the state’s jurisdiction,” he added.