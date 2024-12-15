Remarks by religious fanatics in Bangladesh 'pack of lies': ISKCON Kolkata vice president

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das on Sunday (December 15) launched a scathing attack at political parties in Bangladesh, for branding the global religious body of Vaishnavites as "fundamentalist".

Asserting that ISKCON stands for peace, amity, fraternity, and brotherhood among all communities and helps people in distress everywhere in the world, Das said recent comments by student leaders, BNP politicians and "religious fanatics" in Bangladesh against the organisation will not desist it from performing its role there.

‘Pack of lies’

ISKCON provided relief to the people of Bangladesh during recent floods, he said.

"The comments by certain BNP leaders and fanatic elements against ISKCON are nothing but a pack of lies. These are alarming. We hope better sense will prevail and ISKCON will be able to serve humanity in that country as in the past," Das, the spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, told reporters.

He said ISKCON properties have been bombed and those faced arson in Bangladesh for the past few months, particularly after the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

‘Hope to see hostilities end, Chinmoy released’

"We are looking forward to seeing an end to such hostilities and hope Chinmoy Krishna Das will be released soon, and the security and safety of minorities will be safeguarded by the Muhammad Yunus government," Das said.

Some political leaders and Islamic organisations in Bangladesh have been levelling various charges on ISKCON since the arrest of Chinmoy Das and the death of a lawyer in Chittagong court during a clash between supporters of the Hindu leader and those demanding his arrest.

Call to unite ‘Sanatanis’

Meanwhile, a Hindu organisation held a congregation 'lakh kanthe Gita path' (recitation of Gita slokas by one lakh devotees) in Siliguri during the day where saints and monks, including Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Beldanga unit head Bharat Maharaj, gave a call for uniting of all 'Sanatani' (devout) Hindus to protest against the persecution of the minorities in Bangladesh.

BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar visited the congregation at Siliguri and pledged his support.

