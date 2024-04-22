Recruitment scam: Calcutta HC cancels appointment of over 25,000 school staff

The Calcutta High Court on Monday (April 22) cancelled over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching appointments, nullifying the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

A division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, in its 280-page judgement, directed the CBI to conduct further investigations into the appointment process, and submit a report within three months. The court also ordered that the recruitment should be carried out afresh in the next 15 days.

Mamata terms verdict “illegal”



The verdict, coming amid the electioneering, triggered a political slugfest between the ruling TMC and the Opposition parties as they scurried to set their respective political narratives, contemplating the likely impact of the judgement on the elections.

The cash-for-job scam that saw arrest of several TMC leaders, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, has already been dominating the political discourse in the election campaign.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the verdict as “illegal” and said her government would challenge it in Supreme Court.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing certain judicial decisions. “The court verdict cancelling all recruitments is illegal. We stand by those who lost jobs. We will ensure you get justice, and challenge the order in a higher court,” she said.

“BJP’s instructions”

Later, addressing another rally at Karandighi, Banerjee asserted, “It is not mandatory to accept all verdicts. We will challenge the order in the Supreme Court. This order was passed according to the BJP’s instructions amid the elections.”

Accusing the saffron party of manipulating the judicial system, Banerjee said: “It has turned the courts into their extended party offices. If the BJP files a PIL, prompt action is taken and people are sent to jail. No action is initiated when others file.”

In an apparent reference to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joining the BJP after resigning, Banerjee commented, “The connection is evident and visible to all.”

“Not concerned about legal action”

The chief minister also blamed the central government for compromising a section of the judiciary. “People aligned with the BJP are given important positions... and whatever suggestions the BJP sends from its party offices are being passed as judgments,” she alleged.

Banerjee asserted that she would continue to fight for people’s rights. “I am not concerned about legal actions against me. If they want to punish me, file a defamation case or send me to jail, I am prepared. But I will not bow my head while fighting for the rights of people,” she said.

“The teachers should not worry. I am with you through thick and thin. Our government has another 10 lakh jobs ready,” Banerjee added.

Opposition smells blood



The Opposition parties see in the judgement endorsement of their corruption charges against Mamata Banerjee’s TMC regime.

Upping its ante, the BJP demanded resignation of Chief Minister Banerjee, holding her government responsible for the fiasco that led to 25,753 people losing their employment.

“The chief minister has deceived the deserving candidates belonging to all communities, including Hindus and Muslims. People should boycott her. She should resign and fresh elections should be held under the President’s Rule to elect a new state government,” said BJP candidate and former judge of the Kolkata High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities.

Sayan Banerjee of CPI(M) said those who had paid bribe to get the job should now lay siege to the residences of TMC leaders.

Can’t blame entire party: TMC



The TMC seems to have made up its mind to lay the entire blame on the former education minister who was also the general secretary of the party.

“If there have been any irregularities, then the guilty should be punished. But the genuine candidates should not be deprived. The state government will do everything possible to protect the interest of the genuine candidates,” said TMC spokesperson Kuntal Ghosh.

Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the 2016 SLST for 24,640 vacant posts.

(With agency inputs)