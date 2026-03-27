Ram Navami clashes rock Murshidabad in poll-bound Bengal

Clashes broke out on Friday (March 27) in Raghunathganj town in Murshidabad district of West Bengal when a Ram Navami procession turned violent with people clashing, prompting a heavy security deployment amid heightened tensions in the area.

The local police, which confirmed the incident, said stone‑pelting and skirmishes broke out in parts of the town when the procession was advancing through narrow streets.

While there are conflicting reports about the scale of the confrontation, police sources said there were isolated flashpoints and efforts were made to prevent further escalation.

Altercation escalated into clashes: Police

One high-placed source in the police told news agency PTI that the situation turned volatile after an altercation during the procession escalated into violence, with two groups of people throwing stones at each other and vandalising property in the area.

Bengal, which goes to a two-phase election next month, had been on high alert since Thursday (March 26), and the state government deployed thousands of police personnel ahead of Ram Navami celebrations.

Officials had issued strict guidelines, limiting procession sizes to 500 participants and barring the carrying of weapons, amid fears of communal tension in the run‑up to the polls. The state is witnessing a tense pre-poll time with frequent incidents of violence targeting political workers.

A senior police officer in Murshidabad said additional forces, including rapid response teams, were dispatched to key points in Raghunathganj after reports about the clashes came.

No fatalities but several sustained light injuries

He said there were no immediate reports of fatalities, but several people, including some police personnel, had sustained minor injuries. Formal figures were still being compiled.

Local residents described a tense atmosphere as loud chants and slogans gave way to shouting and sporadic violence.

Shops along parts of the procession route closed down early as police reinforced barricades and diverted foot traffic to prevent bystanders from being caught in the unrest, the officer added.

Murshidabad, of late, has been witnessing communal sensitivity during religious festivals.

'Situation under control now'

Security forces have been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas, another officer added.

"The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence," he told PTI.

Security tightened in Kolkata

Security was also tightened in other parts of the state, including the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, where police stopped a procession led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for carrying weapons despite a court directive banning any display of weapons during the festive march.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar attributed the flare‑ups to provocative elements, while Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson of Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), appealed for restraint and unity among communities.

Police said they would investigate all incidents and take action against those found responsible for disrupting peace.

(With agency inputs)