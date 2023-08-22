The West Benal government is not in favour of appointing interim vice-chancellors in state universities, said state education minister Bratya Basu and pointed out that such "ad hoc steps" by Raj Bhavan have resulted in a "chaotic situation in varsities".

The minister's statement comes three days after West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose appointed mathematics professor Buddhadeb Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University.

Taking a dig at the governor, the minister on Monday said, the files related to the appointment of VCs in state-run or state-aided universities are lying "unattended" in the governor's office.

"The recommendations of search committees formed by higher education department are not being considered. The files related to VCs' appointments are left unattended. A game of passing the ball goes on. The action of Raj Bhavan has triggered a chaotic situation in varsities," he said.

Asked about the appointment of Sau as the officiating VC of the varsity, the minister said, "We are not in favour of having interim VCs. These are ad-hoc steps. We want to have permanent VCs in different universities as long-term measures."

