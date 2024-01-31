Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' as yatra enters Bengal

A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.





#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Katihar, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a… pic.twitter.com/59UR1bd39A — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Rahul did not suffer any injury.



Television visuals showed him alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.

With agency inputs