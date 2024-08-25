Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till Aug 31

Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31.

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday issued a statement confirming the extension of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the hospital. The prohibitory orders cover the area from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five point crossing belt in North Kolkata.

The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area. The decision follows ongoing unrest related to the recent rape-murder of a woman doctor at the hospital, which has led to significant agitation.

The order stipulates that any person violating these prohibitions will be subject to penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. PTI

