'Police cordoned off my lodge, not allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday alleged that the state police have cordoned off the lodge where he has put up in Taki area to prevent him from heading towards unrest-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Majumdar said he was scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali this afternoon to meet the agitators.

"After yesterday's protests, I decided to stay at a lodge in Taki so that I could easily visit Sandeshkhali from here. But since this morning, police have blocked the entrance of the lodge and are not allowing me to move out," he told PTI.

Majumdar claimed he has been put under "house arrest", a claim denied by the police.

A huge police contingent, equipped with riot gear, was seen deployed outside the lodge.

Sandeshkhali is around 35 km from Taki.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to "vitiate the atmosphere".

"The allegations are baseless. The BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the area. They want to disturb the law and order situation," Ghosh said.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his alleged "gang.".

The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan, wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, remains absconding since last month. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)