On-duty 25-year-old CISF jawan dies after shooting himself at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead while on duty at the Kolkata airport on Thursday, officials said.

He was posted outside gate number 5 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here, they said.

The 25-year-old jawan, who hails from Telangana, allegedly shot himself with his service gun early on Thursday, the officials said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. PTI

