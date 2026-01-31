Kolkata’s Olypub waiter arrested for serving beefsteak instead of mutton to YouTuber

Bengali actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty has alleged that he was served beef instead of mutton at Kolkata’s Olypub bar and restaurant.

After the incident, Sayak filed a police complaint and the waiter who served beef has been arrested, reports said on Saturday (January 31).

What happened

Sayak said he, along with two friends, went to Olypub on Friday night and they ordered mutton steak but were served beef. He claimed that he was not told it was beef and they ate.

Also read: Wow! Momo fire 'not accident but corruption': Amit Shah tears into Mamata

Later, when the second dish was served to them, hotel staff told them that it was mutton and the earlier one was beef.

Olypub’s Chateaubriand beefsteak is an iconic dish among Kolkata restaurant-goers.

Viral video

In a video that has gone viral, Sayak is seen narrating the incident. “Right now we are at a very big restaurant in Park Street. We had ordered mutton steak. But we were served beef steak. Naturally, they didn’t tell us what it was. They simply placed the order on the table and left. We thought it was mutton steak. We ate it,” he said.

“Then another one came and served us another dish. They said this is the mutton steak. They had given us two - one mutton and one beef. What we had been eating all this time was beef steak,” he added.

The video shows the exchange between Sayak and the waiter. “What do you mean you made a mistake? Do you know I'm a Brahmin? You served me beef when I asked for mutton!” Sayak asked.

Later, the waiter and the restaurant's manager apologised. But Sayak went to the Park Street Police Station and filed a complaint, following which the waiter was arrested.

Political reaction

Bengal BJP leader Keya Ghosh slammed the restaurant and asked why Hindus were made “soft target”.

“A well known vlogger, actor and his friends went to Olypub; a restaurant in Park Street and ordered mutton steak. But they were served beef steak instead ! The waiter later came back with mutton steak saying it was a "mistake". Later even the manager came and tried passing it off as a "mistake" passing it off with a smile ! Why are Hindus made a soft target? Imagine the outrage if it were some other kind of meat served to some other community. (sic),” Ghosh wrote while sharing Sayak’s video on X (formerly Twitter).



