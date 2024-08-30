'No reply from your end': Mamata writes another letter to PM Modi on rape cases

﻿West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 30) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had previously requested stringent central legislation for rape cases and exemplary punishment for perpetrators, but has received no response.



Banerjee posted on social media platform ‘X’ a copy of the letter which has come amid outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. In her letter, the Bengal chief minister said, “You may kindly recall my letter No.44-CM dated August 22, 2024 (copy enclosed) regarding the need for stringent Central legislation on incidents of rape and meting out exemplary punishment to perpetrators of such crimes. No reply was received from your, end on such a sensitive issue.”



“No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India, which barely attends the gravity of the issue raised in my letter,” the TMC supremo said.





I have written this letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in connection with an earlier letter of mine to him. This is a second letter in that reference. pic.twitter.com/5GXKaX6EOZ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2024

“I am of the thought that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to the society have not been adequately appreciated while sending out this generic reply. Not only so, I would also refer to some of the initiatives in the area that our state has already taken which appears to have been overlooked in the reply,” the letter reads.



Banerjee mentioned that the state government has approved 10 exclusive POCSO courts. She has also highlighted that 88 fast-track special courts and 62 POCSO-designated courts are operating across the state, with complete state funding and that monitoring and case disposal are entirely managed by these courts.

