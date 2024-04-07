NIA attack: TMC alleges agency’s BJP link; NIA calls row ‘unfortunate’

Kolkata/ New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The TMC alleged on Sunday an "unholy alliance" between the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and BJP ahead of elections, even as the central agency denied any mala fide intention in its probe and labelled the entire controversy as "unfortunate." A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

Amid allegations of the NIA colluding with the BJP and attacking the villagers at Bhupatinagar, the central investigating agency on Sunday dubbed the entire controversy as "unfortunate" and rejected any allegations of malice in its investigation.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X, "Experience the unfolding alliance between the @NIA_India and @BJP4Bengal, orchestrating conspiracies against Trinamool leaders and the Model Code of Conduct." "While this collusion persists, the ECI stands by, conspicuously silent, neglecting its duty to ensure fair play," Banerjee said.

His post was preceded by a press meet in which TMC alleged that a senior state BJP leader from Paschim Bardhaman district, who had earlier been with TMC, had met an NIA SP at his apartment in the New Town area of the city on March 26 evening and handed over a list of TMC leaders from different parts of the state to be arrested by the agency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"I dare this leader to either refute my allegations with substantial proof of his movement on that day or we will come up with his call records and CCTV footage evidence after 48 hours," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said in the press conference.

Senior minister and TMC women's wing state president Chandrima Bhattacharya, who was present at the hurriedly called press meet, said she would only add that NIA has dug up a case of fireworks blast of 2022 after one and half years just before the elections and "found involvement of key TMC leaders in Bhupatinagar." "This shows it is not just a case of the NIA proceeding to arrest some people in connection with an incident and facing protests from locals. It shows the deep-rooted conspiracy against TMC by BJP using central agencies," she added.

The NIA, in a statement on its official X handle, rejected the charges.

"Categorically denying any mala fide in its recent actions in West Bengal's Bhoopatinagar area, the National Investigation Agency on Sunday refuted the allegations of unlawful actions levelled against it and dismissed the entire controversy as unfortunate," the statement said.

The central investigating agency made it clear that its "actions were bona fide, lawful, and legally mandated, as part of its ongoing investigation into the heinous crimes related to the fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three people," in December 2022 in Narubila village in Purba Mednipur.

The NIA reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe into the case.

"The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for and an attempt to obstruct the NIA from carrying out its lawful duties," the agency said.

Former Asansol Mayor and senior BJP leader Jitendra Tewary told a TV channel that the TMC is finding the ground slipping under its feet due to the mounting corruption and involvement in cases of terror and atrocities against women and poor villagers and hence "concocting lies and fictitious narratives." "If TMC leader Kunal Ghosh fails to come up with evidence that me or any of our leaders had been involved in influencing the NIA probe or meeting any of their officials, I will file a defamation case against him," Tewary added.

Reacting to Tewary's charge, Banerjee challenged him to send a legal notice.

"Today we exposed BJP's conspiracy and their nexus with the NIA. In a 52-minute meeting with the NIA Officer, BJP hatched a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. I heard Jitendra Tiwari say that he will send a legal notice.

"Well, even I am waiting for a notice. Let him send the notice and I will release the CCTV footage," he said while addressing a rally at Ghatal.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that the TMC allegations testify to the desperation of the state's ruling party to build up false narratives against mounting evidence of the involvement of its activists and leaders in misdeeds.

"TMC is trying to divert attention from the total breakdown of constitutional principles in its rule," he added.

The NIA said one of its officers was injured and a vehicle was damaged in the attack that happened in Bhupatinagar.

Banerjee said it was "self-defence" by villagers, alleging that the NIA team had barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)