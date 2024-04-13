NHRC spot inquiry reveals ‘violation of human rights’ in Sandeshkhali
The rights panel had earlier made 12 recommendations to the state government and it has now sought an ATR within eight weeks on each of those
A spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal has revealed “several instances of atrocities”, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said, prompting it to seek an action taken report (ATR) from the state government on each of its recommendations within eight weeks.
“Violation of human rights”
According to the rights body, the spot inquiry has made it clear that “prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant”.
The NHRC, in its report, also observed that the “pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier”, preventing individuals from voicing their grievances.
The rights panel made 12 recommendations to the state government and has sought an ATR within eight weeks on each of those.
The report has been uploaded on the NHRC website for “wider dissemination of information”, a statement from the right body said. The NHRC has also sent it to the chief secretary and DGP for submitting the ATR.
NHRC’s observations
The NHRC report observed that the “atmosphere due to the atrocities by the alleged accused persons rendered the victims silent”, and intimidation, and terror made them “reluctant to seek justice”.
“This climate of terror not only perpetuates the cycle of abuse but also underscores the urgent need to create a safe and supportive environment for victims to break free from the shackles of silence,” it has observed.
The rights panel has also observed that the “atmosphere of fear not only affects the victims but also has a negative impact on the growth and health of the children who constantly witness the ordeals of their parents in the hands of these alleged accused”.
Suo motu cognisance
On February 21, the NHRC had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that in Sandeshkhali, of Bengal’s North 24-Paraganas district, “innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted” by the gang of a “political person”.
In addition to seeking reports from the state government, the NHRC, considering the gravity of the situation, had deputed an investigation team for a spot inquiry, headed by one of its members.
The NHRC team also interacted with the police and administration at Sandeshkhali and requested further information, “but despite reminders, no reply has been given to date”, the statement said.
NHRC’s recommendations
The recommendations made by the NHRC team include “reinstating trust in the rule of law and confidence in authorities” and ensuring witness protection and redress of grievances.
Counselling and rehabilitation of victims of sexual offences; return of the land to the legitimate owners; impartial investigation of complaints by central agencies; initiating awareness programmes are among the other recommendations.
Operationalisation of a nationwide emergency response system (NERS), and vocational training and creating employment opportunities have also been recommended.
Reviving the land to make it suitable for agriculture; improving socio-economic indicators and preparing area-specific plans; appointing special rapporteurs to periodically report on the situation in Sandeshkhali; and investigating cases of missing women or girls from the Sandeshkhali police station area are among the other recommendations.
The NHRC has noted that “this incident is also seized by the High Court of Judicature at Calcutta in WPA No.4011 of 2024. It has decided to seek leave from the High Court to intervene in the matter”, the statement said.
(With agency inputs)