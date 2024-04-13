NHRC spot inquiry reveals ‘violation of human rights’ in Sandeshkhali

A spot inquiry into the Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal has revealed “several instances of atrocities”, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said, prompting it to seek an action taken report (ATR) from the state government on each of its recommendations within eight weeks.

“Violation of human rights”

According to the rights body, the spot inquiry has made it clear that “prima facie, that there was a violation of human rights due to negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant”.

The NHRC, in its report, also observed that the “pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier”, preventing individuals from voicing their grievances.

The rights panel made 12 recommendations to the state government and has sought an ATR within eight weeks on each of those.

The report has been uploaded on the NHRC website for “wider dissemination of information”, a statement from the right body said. The NHRC has also sent it to the chief secretary and DGP for submitting the ATR.