Mother of Kolkata accused Sanjay: ‘My daughters have abandoned me after incident’

The mother of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, said she has not seen her son, and her four daughters have not visited her since the incident.

In an interview with India Today, she said that during this troubled period, none of her daughters have come home. She said all four of them had abandoned her.

“I had such a beautiful son, family. With my husband’s death, everything has gone awry. My beautiful family is only a memory now,” she said.

She said that nobody has taken her to meet her son, and she does not know how to file an appeal in the court.

She said Sanjay is a college graduate, and was an NCC cadet in school. She claimed that he used to take care of her and even cooked meals for her.

His four marriages

On the question of her son’s four marriages and allegations by his neighbours that three of his wives had left him because of his misconduct, which included him returning home drunk late at night, she denied the allegations and said her son never misbehaved with anyone.

According to her, Sanjay’s first wife was a nice girl and they were happy together. But she got diagnosed with cancer, and their “happiness was short-lived”.

Her son became depressed and started drinking alcohol, she said. She tried to dissuade him from developing a drinking habit and told him to drink tea instead. She also reportedly told him that they would find another wife for him.

Night of the incident

Sanjay’s mother said she knew nothing about his work at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had never noticed any unusual behaviour from him.

On the night of the incident, she said that he did not have any dinner and told her that he was going to the hospital.

She claimed that her son is harmless and that someone has “framed” him.

“If someone has framed him, then that person will be punished. If my son has committed the crime, then God will punish him,” said the accused’s mother.

Sanjay Roy, a civil volunteer who worked at the RG Kar Hospital, has been arrested based on CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headset that was found at the scene of the crime.