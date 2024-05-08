Molestation case: Guv to display CCTV footage to 100 people, excluding Mamata, police

Kolkata, May 8 (PTI) In the backdrop of a woman employee levelling molestation charge against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said it would show the related CCTV footage to 100 people, except "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her police".

Following the allegation, the police requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerned. The Governor, however, directed his staff not to cooperate with the police in this regard.

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'SACH KE SAAMNE' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X handle.

It asked the people to send requests over email or phone to attend the programme at Raj Bhavan and the first 100 people would be allowed to see the footage inside the Governor's House on Thursday morning.

"Governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal — except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in public domain," the post read.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging molestation by the governor in the Governor’s House.

Bose had described the allegation as "absurd drama" and labelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s politics as "dirty”. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)