West Bengal | RG Kar student found dead at hospital quarters in Barrackpore

3 Feb 2025 1:41 PM IST  (Updated:2025-02-03 08:11:32)

Barrackpore (WB), Feb 3 (PTI) The body of a second-year student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found hanging in a room of her quarters here, a police officer said on Monday.

Ivy Prasad resided at the quarters of the Kamarhati ESI Hospital, where her mother is a doctor, he said.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Kamarhati police station of Barrackpore police commissionerate, and investigation is underway, he said.

Her body was found on Thursday after she did not respond to phone calls from her mother, and a post-mortem was conducted the next day at the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year led to widespread protests and demand for heightened workplace security. PTI

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

