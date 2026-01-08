Mamata to lead Kolkata protest rally on Jan 9 against ED raids on I-PAC

As a fresh political row erupted in West Bengal on Thursday (January 8) following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at the office of leading political consultancy I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced later in the day that a protest rally would be held on Friday (January 9) against the agency’s action.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, who tore into the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the raids, said such actions by central agencies are politically motivated ahead of elections.

Bengal will head to the Assembly polls in a few months with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking to topple the TMC from power.

Speaking at the inauguration of a transit camp at Babughat for the Gangasagar Mela in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee said, “If they attack us over SIR, make out a false case against me or try to steal our documents, should I not try to resist such attempts?”

“They have stolen everything, all data, SIR list," referring to Thursday’s ED raids, claiming that such activities of the central agencies "take place before the elections,” the firebrand leader added.

Challenging the Centre over the searches, she said, “Tomorrow I will lead a protest rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra Crossing.” Both areas are located in southern Kolkata.

Asking people to participate in the over five-kilometre-long rally, Banerjee said that she will definitely respond if she is attacked.

The ED on Thursday conducted the searches as part of a money-laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

The I-PAC's office in Salt Lake and Jain's house on Loudon Street, both in Kolkata, were among about 10 premises, including four in Delhi, raided by the federal probe agency in the presence of paramilitary teams.

Stating that her government had laid the foundation of a bridge over the Muriganga River to connect Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela takes place, with the mainland, the chief minister claimed that the Centre does not provide any funds for the fair despite requesting for 10 years.

The chief minister said the nearly five-km-long four-lane bridge being built for Rs 1,670 crore will be completed within two to three years.

“They give everything for Kumbh Mela, but not a single paisa here,” Banerjee said, targeting the Centre.

“They indulge in attacks not only against our party (TMC), but also against our government,” she added,

“Insaniyat aur insaaf ke liye hamara ladai jari rahega (Our fight for humanity and justice will continue),” Mamata warned.

She also maintained that she does not give credence to those who divide people in the name of religion.