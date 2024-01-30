Mamata slams BJP over CAA, claims BSF issuing I-cards in border areas

Cooch Behar/Siliguri (WB), Jan 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP for raking up the CAA issue before the Lok Sabha polls and cautioned border residents against accepting separate identity cards allegedly issued by the BSF to avoid being caught in an "NRC trap".

The TMC supremo advised locals in Cooch Behar, particularly Rajbanshis, to ensure that their names are on the voters' list to "protect themselves" from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

Banerjee's remark against the BSF prompted a denial from the border guarding force which said "the BSF never issues separate identity cards." Banerjee alleged that the Centre is bringing up the issue of CAA to do politics before the Lok Sabha polls.

"They (BJP) have again started to speak about CAA. This is nothing but politics. We have given citizenship to everyone (and) they (people in border areas) are getting everything. They are citizens, which is why they are allowed to vote," she said.

On Sunday, Union Minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur claimed that the CAA will be implemented across India within the next seven days.

"Within the next week, CAA will be implemented not only in West Bengal but also across the country," Thakur had said at a public meeting in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee, while speaking at the programme in Cooch Behar, also accused the BSF of "torturing people and issuing separate identity cards to people residing in border areas".

She cautioned locals not to accept such identity cards from the BSF, or else they would "fall into the NRC (National Register of Citizens) trap".

"The BSF is torturing people... it is trying to issue separate identity cards to people living in border areas. Never accept these cards.

"If they ask you, tell them you have Aadhaar and ration cards and do not need any other cards. If you accept those cards, you will fall into the NRC trap and (they) will strike you off (the citizen's list). But do not be afraid... I am always there like a tigress to protect you," she said.

Reacting to the allegations by the chief minister, the BSF DIG (Eastern Command) SS Guleria told PTI, "The BSF has never issued any separate identity cards. We only accept identity cards such as Aadhaar, PAN, voter IDs, and passports in bordering areas as allowed by the Union government." Later speaking at another programme of distribution of tea garden 'pattas' (documents) in Siliguri, Banerjee again cautioned people against accepting any cards issued by the BSF, while asserting that it is only the state government which has the authority to issue any new identity card.

"Hope you have not forgotten that four people were killed in Sitalkuchi," she said while asking people to lodge complaints with police if the BSF "tortures" them.

She also directed the chief secretary, district magistrates and SPs to keep an eye on matters involving the Border Security Force (BSF).

She accused the BJP of threatening people to send central probe agencies to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP is using central agencies for elections... It is threatening people over the phone to send Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme in Cooch Behar.

The West Bengal chief minister also asserted that she will not follow any diktat of the BJP to worship any particular god.

"I follow Ramayana, Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib... I do not do drama by visiting poor people's homes to eat food brought from outside," she said.

While referring to the ethnic violence in BJP-ruled Manipur, she claimed that over 200 churches have been gutted and several women paraded naked during the strife in the northeastern state.

"In Manipur, they have set on fire 200 churches and women were paraded naked," she alleged, adding that the Christmas holiday was also cancelled.

Banerjee said her government has constituted a development board for migrant labourers from West Bengal working in other states.

She said 28 lakh migrant workers have already enrolled themselves under the board and urged them to ensure their names are also on the voters' list to avoid any problems due to NRC.

During the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, six CISF personnel had allegedly opened fire "in self-defence", killing four people outside a polling booth in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district.

In May 2023, the six accused CISF personnel were granted interim bail by the Mathabhanga sub-divisional court.

The Bengal CM also further hit out at the Centre for not paying the dues to the state and gave them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear the funds or else she would initiate a massive protest.

"I will wait till 1st (February). I have been given time for seven days to clear the dues. Give us our money back. People won't get houses, won't get money for their hard work, and you (BJP) will stay in buildings, it won't happen. I will not tolerate this. If I don't get money, I will do whatever I can," she said.

Last week, Banerjee gave an ultimatum of seven days to the Centre to clear all the funds due to the state or else her party would launch a massive protest. PTI

