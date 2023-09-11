Mamata reshuffles ministry, makes Indranil Sen new tourism minister

In a major reshuffle in the West Bengal cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made singer politician Indranil Sen the state's new tourism minister.

Another singer turned politician Babul Supriyo, who was in-charge of tourism, has now been given charge of two other portfolios - Information Technology and renewable energy, a senior official said.

Earlier, Indranil Sen was the minister of state for technical education, training, and skill development department. Changes were made in six departments, said the official.

State Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mullick has been given additional charge of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction department. Pradip Majumdar, who is the panchayat affairs and rural affairs minister, has been given the state cooperation department. Former state cooperation minister and veteran TMC leader Arup Roy has been given charge of the food processing industries and horticulture department.

Mamata effected the cabinet reshuffle on the eve of a trip to Dubai and Spain to seek investments.

