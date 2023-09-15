Mamata in Spain: Zara to start production in Bengal from December

Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara), a Spain-based textile major, is expected to start production in West Bengal before Christmas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The state government would provide 100 acres of concessional land, besides all other support to the company, Banerjee, who is currently in Spain, said.

“An exciting development is on the horizon! Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara), a major player in the textile industry, is expanding its operations. They are partnering with private entities to shift manufacturing to West Bengal, with production set to begin before Christmas 2023,” Banerjee posted on X on Thursday (September 14).

The Bengal CM, who is on a 12-day official tour to Spain, held a meeting with the company officials in this regard.

Banerjee is hopeful that the venture would help in growth, sustainability, and a prosperous future for West Bengal.

“During the Bengal Global Business Summit in 2019, a segment titled 'Downstream Polymer and Plastic Industry,' was conceived aligning with our collective vision,” she said.

Meanwhile, an MoU was signed between the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, which organises the International Kolkata Book Fair, and the Madrid Book Fair for the promotion and marketing of books, the state government said in a statement.

Representatives of the guild are accompanying Banerjee to Spain.

“The MoU will develop strong institutional relationships in order to establish a sustainable mechanism to create broader platforms for book publishers on both sides,” it added.





An exciting development is on the horizon!



Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara) , a major player in the textile industry, is expanding its operations. They are partnering with private entities to shift manufacturing to West Bengal, with production set to begin before Christmas 2023.… pic.twitter.com/5sww9Saqdh — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 14, 2023



