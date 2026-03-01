Mamata govt provided identity cards to infiltrators, says Giriraj Singh

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday accused the West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of providing "identification documents such as Aadhaar card" to infiltrators, and urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct re-verification in the state.

He also claimed that the names of "at least 70-80 lakh Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" have been added to the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

According to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, the names of more than 63.66 lakh voters have been deleted in the final electoral rolls of the state published by the EC on Saturday, while above 60 lakh are 'under adjudication'.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "The EC needs to work more intensively in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government has provided Aadhaar cards and other identification documents to many Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. Therefore, I appeal to the poll body to take this matter seriously and conduct re-verification in West Bengal." The Union minister claimed that West Bengal has become the "biggest nursery for infiltrators".

"If these infiltrators are not identified and expelled, it will pose a grave threat to India's security. It is essential to change the government in West Bengal because Mamata Banerjee has become a threat to India's internal and external security," he added.

Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Singh alleged that the Congress leader is spearheading "urban naxalism" in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is absolutely correct in calling Congress a Muslim League Maoist Party. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress is just following a form of 'urban naxalism'," he claimed.

Modi had on Saturday criticised the Congress for its youth leaders' 'shirtless' protest at India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, and described the party as 'Muslim League-Maoist Congress'.

"Congress is following the footsteps of Muslim League which hated India and was responsible for the Partition," the PM had said.

Singh said, "While the whole world is praising India, Rahul Gandhi is busy defaming the country. As long as he remains in Congress, the party will continue to face decimation." PTI

