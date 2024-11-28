Mamata declines to comment on Bangladesh, meets ISKCON leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday voiced concern over the situation in Bangladesh but said she won’t comment on it as pertains to the Central government’s jurisdiction.

"Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere,” she told the Assembly.

“While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre," she said.

Banerjee talks to ISKCON

Hindus have protested across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu on charges of sedition. The issue has also triggered demonstrations in India.

The chief minister said the issue was for the Central government to address, and her state government would abide by its decision.

Banerjee said she had spoken with representatives of ISKCON but did not elaborate.