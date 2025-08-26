Mamata hits out at PM Modi over 'thieves' remark, accuses Centre of withholding funds

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while referring to his recent comments, on Tuesday (August 26) said she never expected him to disrespect her chair and the state as a whole by calling its people "thieves".

Mamata targets PM Modi

Speaking at a government programme in Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district, which was organised to distribute social welfare schemes' benefits among the people, Banerjee called Modi's comments an "insult" to the people of West Bengal and lashed out for holding back central funds that, she alleged, has put a "heavy burden" on the state exchequer.

"The prime minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal 'thieves'," the CM said. "In reality, he has turned a blind eye to the performances of the so-called 'double-engine' BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its peak," Banerjee claimed.

'Thieves' remark criticised

Alleging that Modi travels to West Bengal "like a migratory bird every time there is an election knocking on doors", Banerjee claimed that the state administration has satisfactorily replied to all queries of the Union government about utilisation of central funds for welfare schemes.

"We have answered all your queries, yet you stop fund disbursement and call West Bengal 'thief'. They had sent 186 central teams to West Bengal to probe corruption charges and found nothing. How can a student accept getting zero marks after answering all questions? We will not tolerate this insult," she added.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kolkata on August 22, Modi had stated that "corruption, crime and the Trinamool Congress are synonymous". "The funds that the Centre sends to the West Bengal government do not reach the people but are devoured by TMC cadre," he had alleged.

(With agency inputs)