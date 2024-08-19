Kolkata: Women ‘reclaim the night’ again; film fraternity raises its voice

In a rerun of the “Reclaim the Night” campaign, hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday (August 18) night, demanding justice for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

And finally, after facing public flak for their “silence”, Bengal’s actors, directors, and technicians staged a protest rally in the city on Sunday.

Bengali film fraternity raises voice, finally

Directors Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherjee, Shibo Prasad Mukhopadhyay, Raj Chakraborty, Arjun Datta, and several other members of the Bengali film and TV industry, including actors Paoli Dam, Ankush Hazra, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Anirban Chakraborty, and Subhasree Ganguly, walked a kilometre, chanting “Tollygunge industry-r ektai swar, justice for RG Kar” (the Bengali film industry has one voice, we want justice for the victim).

Dam said, “I had to come to the rally today. A woman medical student was brutalised and murdered at her own workplace. We cannot stay silent; we must respond.” The procession started from the Technicians’ Studio in Tollygunge, travelled by bus to Khanna crossing in north Kolkata, and then continued on foot to Shyambazar Metro Station.