Kolkata: 2 dead as illegal under-construction building collapses on shanty

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the site and directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to take action against those involved in the illegal construction.

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area around midnight Sunday (March 17), leaving two persons dead and at least seven injured.

Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under- construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams…

CM visits hospital

Banerjee, with her forehead bandaged, also visited the hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment. She suffered an injury on Thursday evening and had to be given stitches.

“This is a very congested area. This building had no sanction from the authorities and it was illegal. I have told the CP and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to take action,” she told reporters after taking stock of the situation.

Some still trapped

The chief minister said that two persons were killed in the building collapse and five to six people might still be trapped under the debris. She added that her government stands by the families whose shanties were damaged in the building collapse.

“This is Ramzan month and this incident happened. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families,” she added.

No one was present in the five-storey building when it collapsed, but it fell on the adjacent shanties of Hazari Mollah Bagan, PTI quoted locals as saying.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation shortly after the incident happened. Ambulances were stationed at the spot.

Debris fall on shanties

According to locals, who were the first responders, concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. There was a loud noise, and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area as the building collapsed. The debris fell on nearby shanties in the densely populated area, they said.

“Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble,” said a local resident.

