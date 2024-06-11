Kolkata teacher resigns over hijab ‘diktat’, college issues clarification

A teacher at a private law college affiliated to the University of Calcutta resigned and stopped attending classes after the institute authorities allegedly asked her not to wear a hijab to the workplace.

With the issue sparking an uproar, the college authorities have clarified that it was a result of miscommunication, and that the teacher would be joining work on June 11 after withdrawing her resignation.

‘Offended my religious sentiments’

Sanjida Qadar, who has been working at LJD Law College for the past three years, put in her papers on June 5 stating that college authorities had asked her not to wear a hijab to the workplace after May 31.

"The diktat from the college governing body offended my values and religious sentiments," she said.

Even though Sanjida said she had been wearing the headscarf to the workplace since March-April, the issue escalated over the past week, sources said.

However, after her resignation became public, the college authorities contacted her and insisted that it was merely a miscommunication, clarifying that they had never prohibited her from covering her head with clothes during working hours, sources said.

"I received an email from the office on Monday. I will analyse my next steps and then decide. But I am not going to the college on Tuesday," she said.

College issues clarification

The email stated that according to the dress code for all faculty members, which is periodically reviewed and assessed, she was free to use a dupatta or scarf to cover her head while taking classes.

“There was no directive or prohibition, and the college authorities respect the religious sentiments of every stakeholder. She will resume classes from Tuesday. There is no misunderstanding. We engaged in prolonged discussions with her. The initial developments were the result of some miscommunication," college governing body chairman Gopal Das told PTI.

