Kolkata safest city among all metropolises in India

If statistics are anything to go by, Kolkata is the safest city in India – for the third consecutive year.

The city recorded the least number of cognisable offences per lakh population among metropolises, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Kolkata, which saw 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people in 2022, was followed by Pune (280.7) and Hyderabad (299.2), NCRB data showed.

Cognisable crimes are those for which cases are registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SLL (Special and Local Laws).

According to a NCRB report, Kolkata registered 129.5 cases of cognisable crimes per lakh people in 2020, which dropped to 103.4 in 2021 and to 86.5 last year.

In 2021, Pune and Hyderabad reported 256.8 and 259.9 cognisable offences per lakh population respectively.

Crime against women

Kolkata, however, saw an increase in crimes against women – 1,783 in 2021 to 1,890 in 2022, the report stated.

The crime rate against women in Kolkata was at 27.1 per lakh population, greater than Coimbatore's 12.9 and Chennai's 17.1.

Kolkata also witnessed a drop in violent crimes with only 34 murder cases reported in 2022, down from 45 the previous year.

The city registered 11 rapes in 2022, the same number as in 2021.

The NCRB report 'Crime in India 2022' is based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories and central agencies.

