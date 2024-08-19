Kolkata rape-murder | What autopsy report of doctor suggests about her injuries

The autopsy report of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, has revealed that she was strangled to death. The autopsy also found evidence of sexual assault.

As per media reports, the autopsy report states that her death was caused by manual strangulation associated with smothering. The autopsy concluded that there was evidence of “forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia”, which indicates sexual assault.



According to the report, there were 16 external injuries on the victim's body, including abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees. Nine internal injuries were also found.

Her private parts too had injuries and “white thick viscid fluid” was found inside her private parts, said the report. However, it didn't mention the nature of the substance. All injuries were inflicted before death. There was no mention of any fracture in the report.



The report also noted hemorrhaging in the lungs and blood clots in the body.



The trainee doctor had gone to the seminar hall of the hospital to rest during her 36-hour shift in the state-run hospital. Her body was found on August 9 morning.



The police have arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy whose Bluetooth headphones were found near the body.



The Calcutta High Court had asked the CBI to probe the case. The victim's father has alleged that more than one person were involved in the grisly murder.



Meanwhile, the CBI has been grilling Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the medical college and hospital. They have asked him why he made the parents of the victims wait for three hours before letting them see the body of their daughter.

