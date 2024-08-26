Kolkata rape-murder: What accused Sanjay Roy said during polygraph test

During his polygraph test on Sunday, Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly claimed that the victim was dead when he reached the seminar hall of the facility.

‘False and unconvincing answers’

Times of India quoting investigators said that the polygraph test on Roy resulted in several “false and unconvincing” answers to questions on his recent claims of being innocent of the crime.

A team of polygraph specialists flown in to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi conducted the test.

Roy was unnerved, anxious: CBI

CBI sources told TOI that Roy appeared “unnerved and anxious during” the two hours of questioning.

He reportedly claimed he was innocent and cited multiple “alibis” even though investigators confronted him with “evidence” including forensic findings that show he was at the crime spot during the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

Roy told investigators during the test that he found the victim dead in the seminar hall and had run away in fear.

Counsel accuses CBI of flouting NHRC norms

Meanwhile, Roy’s counsel Kabita Sarkar on Sunday alleged that the CBI violated guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by conducting the polygraph test in the absence of a defence lawyer.

“CBI did not inform us when the test would be carried out. They ought to have let us know so that we could be present,” she was quoted as saying.

Polygraph test on 7 people

The CBI has sought permission from court to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh through the polygraph test. The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the seminar hall of the medical college. A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic's body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.

Roy denies allegations against him

Roy (33) was working with the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer since 2019.

The accused, who is a trained boxer, allegedly got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted at the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He has denied the allegations against him.

'Altered crime scene'

The CBI earlier told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time it took over the probe which suggests there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9.

The incident has sparked widespread protests.