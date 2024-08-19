Kolkata rape-murder: Under fire, TMC targets CBI, questions ‘no update in five days’

Under fire from the Opposition parties, the ruling TMC has now launched an attack on the CBI probing the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor that has sparked massive outrage across the country.

The TMC has targeted the central agency, saying there has been no update in the case even though it was handed over to the CBI five days back. “The RG Kar case was handed over to the CBI on August 14. It has been five days and there has not been a single update from the CBI. Also, the only arrest in the case is the accused nabbed by Kolkata Police. CBI has not summoned any suspects for questioning in the last five days. Moreover, the central agency has not even tried to counter the numerous rumours being spread on media and social media,” said Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose in a video statement.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who came out in support of the doctors’ protest in view of the horrific incident, had issued an ultimatum till Sunday to the CBI to finish the probe and hang the culprits.





PTI SHORTS | RG Kar incident: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose accuses CBI of inaction, lauds Kolkata police



WATCH: https://t.co/QP8qT8W0dx



Subscribe to PTI's YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take you beyond the headlines.… — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2024

Now that the deadline has passed, the TMC has fired a volley of questions at the premier agency. Ghose led the charge as her party accused the CBI of trying to bury the case.



“What is the CBI doing? It seems that they’re keeping their head down just to allow BJP to target the state government and keep spreading a false narrative. None of the Opposition parties are asking even a word to the CBI. As we had said, the priority in this case is for justice to be done. Is the CBI trying to bury the case? What explains their complete inaction for five days?” asked the journalist-turned-parliamentarian.

She also wondered why the media didn't bother to ask the CBI for an update in these five days.

Ghose said the CBI should hold a press conference at the earliest as she declared her party will not allow it “to bury this case and hide the truth”.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at the Kolkata hospital has triggered protests across the country, including midnight vigils where women vowed to “reclaim the night” to make it safer for them out late.