Kolkata rape-murder: TMC MP’s ‘go with your boyfriend’ warning kicks up a row

As protests continue across India over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arup Chakraborty has issued a warning to protesting doctors.



“In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you,” he said at a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura on Sunday (August 18), according to a report in Indian Express.

His comment of 'you may go home or go about with your boyfriend', has kicked up a row.

After the rally, he reiterated the same to reporters, “Doctors are striking. In the name of a strike, if they go out and people don’t get treatment, naturally their anger will fall on them. We can’t save them.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the woman doctor’s rape and murder case which has sent shockwaves across the country.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said police are taking action against only those people who are posting on social media wrong information, fake audio and disclosing the name of the doctor raped and murdered.

Ghosh said people can protest but in a proper manner.

“If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times,” Ghosh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, names and photos of the deceased, the police will warn you,” he added.