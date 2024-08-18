Kolkata rape-murder: Should CBI question top cop? TMC leaders divided

Amid the uproar and suspicion at the manner in which city police and the hospital administration handled the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders seem to be at loggerheads over the investigations into the case that has shaken the nation.

While one leader is demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) should question Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal as well, another leader is against grilling Goyal.

Even as vocal TMC leaders like Mahua Moitra seem to be involved in 'busting myths and fake propaganda' around the crime, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a veteran TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP, suggested that the city police commissioner should also be questioned by the CBI.

Even as the CBI, which is currently investigating the rape and murder of the trainee doctor, in the backdrop of nation-wide agitations demanding justice for the victim of this gruesome crime, leaders from Bengal's ruling party are not seeing eye-to-eye over the ongoing probe.

I also demand justice in RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader. https://t.co/quLVsUEXCd

In his post on X on Sunday, August 18, Ray, calling for CBI to "act fairly" said that the custodial interrogation of ex-principal and police commissioner is a “must to know who and why floated suicide story”. The parents of the doctor had first been told by the hospital administration that she had committed suicide.

“Why was the wall of hall demolished? Who patronised Roy (the accused who has been arrested) to be so powerful, why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in his post.

However, his post was not acceptable to all in the party. Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, who recently stirred up a controversy when he asked 'where rapes don’t happen', strongly opposed Ray’s demand to quiz the police commissioner.

“After getting the information, he has tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job, and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader," said Ghosh, who is an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.

Enough of cruelty against women

Ray, who said he has a daughter and granddaughter too, was one of the first TMC leaders to announce that he will participate in the nation-wide midnight protests over the rape and murder.

"Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters, particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let's resist together. Come what may," Ray has said on X.

Ray seemed unconcerned if his stance may affect his standing in the party. "Please need not worry for my fate. Blood of a freedom fighter flows in my veins. I'm least bothered."

Dissent within TMC over case

Meanwhile, voices of dissent within TMC on the Kolkata rape-murder case is being squashed. For when Trinamool leader Santanu Sen, spoke critically of the functioning of the RG Kar hospital, he was removed as the party’s spokesperson.

Sen, who is also a doctor, recently claimed that he has been removed from his position as the party's spokesperson for being openly critical.

"I did not speak against the party nor any leader," Sen said. And went on to complain against unjust sidelining of a "devoted and true soldier of the party," while others who have defected are treated with respect.

What upset the TMC leadership is the fact that Sen said that there had been complaints about RG Kar Medical College principal for the last three years. He had pointed out that "some people are not giving the right picture to the Chief Minister about what’s happening in the health department".

The CBI is interrogating Dr Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, who had resigned just days after the doctor's body was discovered. Dr Ghosh has been questioned multiple times, with sessions extending late into the night, and he remains under intense scrutiny as the probe continues.

The role of the city police and the hospital administrationis is under the scanner. It started when the victim's family alleged that the first call they had received from the hospital administration about their daughter's death mentioned that she had died by suicide.