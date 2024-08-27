Nabanna Abhijan LIVE: Kolkata roads blocked; Vajra vehicles, riot control forces guard Secretariat

Student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday (August 27), despite the administration's declaration of the event as “illegal”.

The rally has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those implicated in the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj is an unregistered student group, while Sangrami Joutha Mancha represents state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

Illegal rally: State Police

The state police have termed the rally "illegal" and "unauthorised," citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.

ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma indicated that there is credible intelligence suggesting attempts by miscreants to incite chaos during the protest. Consequently, the government has imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna (state secretariat) under Section 163 of BNSS, restricting gatherings of five or more people.

The Trinamool Congress has denounced the rally as a "conspiracy" to create public disorder, releasing videos that purportedly show BJP leaders from Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur district, planning to provoke violence. The persons shown in the videos have been detained for questioning.

Security tightened

Anticipating violence during the protest, Kolkata Police has deployed 6,000 personnel to maintain law and order while 19 points in the city will be barricaded. As many as 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be present at strategic locations of the city.

While the barricading will begin at 8 am, forces will be deployed at Hastings, Furlong Gate, Strand Road and Howrah.

Special arrangements have also been made for students who will be appearing in the UGC-NET examinations and will need to travel to exam centres.

Organiser, Chhatra Samaj, has also claimed that the rally would not inconvenience candidates of UGC-NET as the examination would be held in two shifts.

Educational institutions declare holiday

In response to the anticipated disruptions, several educational institutions have opted to conduct online classes or declared a holiday for Tuesday. Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the state government to refrain from using force to prevent the rally, advocating for the students' right to protest.

