Kolkata rape-murder: Protesting doctors ready to meet Mamata but on one condition

Doctors protesting against the rape-and-murder of a colleague say they are ready to talk to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but won’t take back their demands which include the ouster of top health and police officials.

Brushing aside a Supreme Court order directing them to return to work, the doctors have been protesting outside the state government’s health secretariat since the grisly August 9 crime at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

What doctors want

Aniket Mandal, a representative of the doctors, said they have learnt that the chief minister was ready to meet them. “We will send a mail to the CM's office and put forward our demands. We want to talk to the chief minister," Mandal told NDTV.

But the doctors said they want action against those guilty in the rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor and those involved in an alleged cover-up. And, they are demanding the ouster of the Kolkata police chief and the health secretary.

The doctors are also insisting on safe working conditions in government hospitals.

Government invites doctors

Amid allegations of corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sandip Ghosh, a former principal of the hospital. Sanjay Roy, the man who allegedly raped and murdered the young doctor has also been arrested.

The state government earlier wrote to the protesters and invited them for a meeting. But the doctors said the mail came from the health secretary, whose resignation they are seeking.

The doctors also said that they will not rejoin work till their demands are met.