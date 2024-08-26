Kolkata rape-murder | Opposition parties have joined hands to create anarchy: TMC

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday (August 26) alleged that “Ram (BJP)” and CPI(M) (Left parties) are all coming together to create anarchy against their party and West Bengal over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

“BJP, CPM and Congress are all one. BJP is doing Nabanna movement, Congress is supporting it and whatever CPM says, but they are talking about the protest...Ram-Left are all coming together to create anarchy against TMC & West Bengal,” Ghosh told ANI.



The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the case.



Earlier, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that the people of West Bengal will throw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee out of power and “immerse her in Ganga river” over her handling of the case.



Majumdar told ANI, “The government is afraid of this movement of students, and they want to suppress the voice of the people. But the student society of West Bengal has awakened...By uprooting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power, the people of the state will immerse her into River Ganga.”



Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar in West Bengal who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by the chief minister in 2019, on Sunday decided to return the award in protest against the state government's handling of the incident.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.



The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.