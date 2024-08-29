Kolkata rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee denies threatening doctors on protest

A day after the BJP accused her of threatening doctors protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at a “malicious disinformation campaign” unleashed against her.

“Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” she said in a post on X.

“I have spoken against BJP. I have spoken against them because, with the support of the Government of India, they are threatening the democracy in our state and trying to create anarchy. With support from Centre, they are trying to create lawlessness and I have raised my voice against them,” she added.





I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday.



Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2024

Earlier, addressing the foundation day event of Trinamool Congress's students' wing on Wednesday, the chief minister said, “We did not act against you after you protested because I understand you are upset. But please join work gradually. The Supreme Court has said that the state government can now take action. I don't want to take action because I want them to study properly. If get an FIR registered, their future will be destroyed, they won't get a chance anywhere, they won't get passports and visas. If I take legal action, their lives will be destroyed.”



She also questioned why the CBI was yet to make a breakthrough in the case even after 16 days of taking over the investigation from Kolkata Police following a court order.

