Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors' demonstration continues for third day

Kolkata, Sept 13 (PTI) Junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration outside the West Bengal Health Department headquarters for the third consecutive day on Friday, a day after the proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.

Around 30 medics, representing 26 medical colleges participating in the stir, had visited Nabanna for the meeting that failed to materialise after the government did not accept the doctors' demand for live-streaming of the talks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting with the junior doctors cannot be live-streamed as demanded by them because the issue is sub-judice and before the Supreme Court. She said her government had made arrangements to record it and hand over the recording to them with the permission of the apex court if needed.

The agitating doctors said their demonstration outside 'Swathya Bhavan', the state health department headquarters, will continue until key demands are met, including the suspension of Police Commissioner, Health Secretary, Director of Health Services, and Director of Medical Education.

"We will continue our agitation despite wanting to resume our work, but not until our demands are met," members of the protesting doctors' forum said.

The state government and the CM have repeatedly urged the doctors to resume work. Though Thursday's talks failed to take place, protesting doctors maintained that they still desire a meeting, but only in a completely transparent manner, which they believe is only possible through live-streaming.

Doctors said many common people showed spontaneous solidarity by bringing food and essentials, either by cutting back on their Durga Puja festival budget or celebrating birthdays with the protestors.

"I am offering my respect to these living gods for the future of my 11-year-old daughter," said a father who distributed sweets to the protesting medics.

"We are overwhelmed by such support in this endeavor for justice for R.G. Kar, which is helping us keep our morale high," said a protesting junior doctor.

A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in and around 'Swathya Bhavan' at Salt Lake to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement. PTI

