Kolkata rape-murder | Her dreams were brutally strangled: Victim's mother pens letter

The mother of the Kolkata trainee doctor, who was brutally raped and killed at the RG Kar hospital on Kolkata on August 9, has written a heartfelt letter thanking all her daughter’s teachers for helping her doctor achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.



“Because she got good teachers like you, she was able to become a doctor... However, her dreams were brutally strangled," the mother wrote in an emotional letter on Teachers' Day.

In an open letter, the mother said she salutes all the teachers on behalf of her daughter. “She had a dream of becoming a doctor since childhood. You were the driving force behind that dream," she said.

For the love of healing

Further, she said that her daughter used to say that she took up medicine not for the money. She just wanted lots of degrees next to her name and she wanted to “heal” as many patients as possible, said the victim’s mother in her letter.

The mother also said that on the day she was killed, when she went out of the house she had treated and served many patients in the hospital. But her life was taken while on duty. Her dreams were brutally strangled, the mother wrote.

In fact, a diary found near the body revealed the young doctor’s ambition of winning a gold medal in her medical career.

However, the mother wrote 'the dream of becoming a gold medallist in MD, written that night, remains elusive'.



Destroying evidence

The mother also accused the hospital authorities and administration in her letter of making arrangements to destroy all the evidence even after this 'heinous incident'.

In what has raised a lot of questions, Sandip Ghosh, former RG Kar Hospital principal, wrote to the PWD on August 10, (a day after the crime) asking them to renovate and reconstruct on-duty doctors' rooms in all departments of the institution.

There have also been allegations that renovation work was ordered near the crime scene to destroy evidence - a charge denied by the government.

The silence of good people

The 31-year-old doctor’s body was found at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. It sparked off nation-wide protests and doctors across the country also went on strike demanding safety at workplaces. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police, was arrested a day later. The case has been handed over to the CBI but protests continue.

In the end, the mother who wants justice done for her daughter respectfully urged "all medical teachers, doctors, health authorities, and nursing staff" to come forward with any information or evidence about the incident.

"The silence of good people only empowers criminals," wrote the anguished mother.