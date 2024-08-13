Kolkata rape-murder: 'Don't want garbage', doctors protest against ex-principal's new posting

Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of RG Kar Medical College, where a young doctor was brutally raped and murdered while on duty, is not wanted by the trainee doctors at his new posting as head of the Calcutta National Medical College, it seems.



According to news reports, students of Calcutta National Medical College told the media that they would not let Dr Ghosh take charge as their new principal. Last night, the government had issued an order announcing a fresh role for Dr Ghosh, after he resigned from RG Kar Medical College allegedly because he was unable to take the humiliation on social media after the young doctor's horrific murder inside the hospital premises.

The government named him principal of another important medical college just hours later after his resignation. This angered the doctors who are demanding swift justice in the rape-murder case of a duty doctor.

Don't want garbage

The protestors told West Bengal minister Javed Ahmed Khan and Trinamool Congress MLA Swarna Kamal, who visited the Calcutta National Medical College campus that it was extremely unethical to reinstate Dr Ghosh as the college principal. They started shouting slogans like ‘go back’ and said they don't want a repeat of the RG Kar Medical College incident on their campus.

They told the political leaders that they were scared and that Dr Ghosh is being forced upon them as principal. They did not want the "garbage" of RG Kar Medical College in their campus, asserted the students. Eventually, the Trinamool leaders left without making any headway with the students.

According to the students, the agitation will continue round the clock and they will also camp at the Principal's office doors if the need arises. But they did not want their college to become like RG Kar and the security of this campus to be compromised with Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Due to the protests, state government has asked Dr Ajay Kumar Ray to continue as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Calcutta high court pulls up govt

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court criticised the state government on the principal's new posting asking, "How did he step down and then be rewarded with another responsibility?"

"...why do you protect (him)? Let him tell the truth... something is missing here," the court said hearing a number of petitions linked to the case.

If the principal stepped down owing 'moral responsibility', (it is) rather serious that he is rewarded, within 12 hours, with another appointment. This Principal will not function... let him go on long leave. Otherwise we pass an order," the court said.

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on the night of August 8 in a seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital, has shaken up the medical fraternity. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital, has been arrested for the crime.