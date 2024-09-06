Kolkata rape-murder: CBI says Sanjay Roy acted alone, rules out gangrape

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata on August 9 has reportedly ruled out gang rape as the evidence indicates that Sanjay Roy was solely responsible for the crime.

According to sources quoted by NDTV on Friday (September 6), the CBI’s inquiry is in its final stages and the agency will file charges soon.

The central investigation agency is under pressure not only from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but also the opposition parties to inform the public about its findings.

Mamata Banerjee last week demanded an update from the CBI, “I asked for five days, but the case was sent to CBI. They don’t want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days, where is justice?” she asked.

The sources say that the agency has sent a medical report, with the DNA of the accused, to the AIIMS, Delhi (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for a final opinion by experts.

The CBI has also reportedly recorded more than 100 statements and conducted 10 polygraph tests, including two of Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital.

Based on all the evidence that is available, the agency seems to be of the opinion that Sanjay Roy acted alone in raping and murdering the woman doctor.

CBI arrests 3 for alleged financial irregularities

The CBI has arrested three persons, including Sandip Ghosh, over alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure. The agency is pursuing the case on the basis of a petition by Dr Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Hospital. He had accused Sandip Ghosh of selling unclaimed corpses, trafficking in biomedical waste, and other irregularities.

Since then, Ghosh has been suspended by the West Bengal government. The Indian Medical Association and the state doctors’ body have also suspended him.

The CBI is expected to file a status report to the Calcutta High Court on September 17.