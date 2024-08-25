Kolkata rape-murder: CBI raids RG Kar ex-principal’s residence, 14 other locations

CBI officers on Sunday (August 25) conducted search operations at the premises of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others in and around Kolkata as part of their investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, according to officials.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also searching the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for management and care of patients.



Questioning ongoing

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others are grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team, which reached Ghosh's residence around 6 am, was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors, the officials said.

Searches conducted

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office at the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building.

A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murder in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.

Case of financial irregularities

The raids come a day after the agency filed a case of alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and hospital following the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee medic on August 9.

A traffic police volunteer name Sanjay Roy has been arrested for the crime.

The crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

CBI took over charge of the case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

Allegations against Ghosh

The Calcutta High Court gave the orders after hearing the plea of Dr Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at the hospital.

Ali in his petition accused Ghosh of running a racket from the hospital and earning crores of rupees by illegal practises including selling of dead bodies, biomedical waste and taking bribes from students.

Ali alleged that while he had filed a written complaint against Ghosh in July 2023, no action was taken against him.

(With agency inputs)